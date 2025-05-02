Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan to step into Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s shoes for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2?

The romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, has long held a cult status among fans. According to a recent update from Pinkvilla, a sequel to the beloved film is currently in the works. Now, new reports suggest that Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are being considered for the lead roles. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the original Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan, is reportedly backing the sequel as well. According to a report by Mid-Day, Nadiadwala is eager to bring back the humour and madness of the first film, but with a modern touch.

Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, both known for their strong comic timing, are said to be leading contenders for the main roles. However, the insider added that scripting is still in its early stages, and final casting decisions will only be made once Nadiadwala is fully satisfied with the screenplay.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is reportedly considering casting three younger, established actors for the sequel. Pinkvilla revealed that MSK 2 is currently in the scripting phase, and the project's future hinges on how the script turns out. If Nadiadwala is satisfied with the final draft, he is expected to move forward with casting; otherwise, the film may be put on hold. The intention, the source added, is to recreate another comedy of errors with a trio of central characters.

Advertisement

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred Priyanka Chopra , Salman Khan , and Akshay Kumar. Celebrating the milestone, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share nostalgic photos featuring her co-stars, along with a playful caption that read, “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho…”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film premiered in 2004 and quickly became a major box office success. Centered around a humorous love triangle between Samir, Rani, and Sunny, the story skillfully combined romance, comedy, and chaos, making it a crowd favorite. Even two decades later, its music continues to enjoy popularity among fans.

Who do you think can step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes to portray Rani in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sequel? As reports are rife about Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan leading Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 2, who do you think can play Rani? Vote now! Sreeleela Kriti Sanon Ananya Panday Janhvi Kapoor Triptii Dimri

ALSO READ: WAVES Summit 2025 LIVE Day 2: Aamir Khan opens up on connection between Chinese audience and Indians; shares warm hug with Rajkumar Hirani