MET Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra set to grace the event for fifth time; check out exciting details about her sartorial choice

The global sensation Priyanka Chopra is ready to charm her fans once again at the MET Gala 2025, marking her fifth appearance! As a prominent figure in Bollywood, she made a memorable debut at the event in 2017 wearing a stunning Ralph Lauren trench gown that took the internet by storm.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, this time Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for what is expected to be her show-stopping look, perfectly paired with a striking piece from Bvlgari’s latest high jewelry collection.

Advertisement

The theme of the global haute couture carpet for this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is aimed at celebrating the rich history of Black menswear, highlighting bold, colorful, and intricate designs that have shaped the fashion world.

The dress code inspires guests to embrace their creativity while honoring Black style icons. Meanwhile, Chopra, known for her bold choices, is expected to ace the theme with a look that would be both regal and revolutionary.

It goes without saying that PeeCee has set standards really high when it comes to the representation of India at global platforms. Lovingly called the Queen Bee of the Gala, she continues to connect Bollywood and high fashion with effortless authority.

On the other hand, just a couple of days back, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will also be making his debut at the coveted event. According to reports, he will be wearing an outfit designed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who celebrated his label’s 25th anniversary this year.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the likes of Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Isha Ambani are also expected to make a splash at the MET Gala 2025.

On the professional front, Priyanka is also set to make her comeback in the Indian film industry with SSMB 29 after The Sky Is Pink. This will mark her first ever collaboration with director SS Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles.

In addition to the main three actors, a large cast has been assembled for the film, though the details are still a secret. This movie, which explores the history of Kashi, is yet to have an official announcement but is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2027.

Whose appearance at MET Gala 2025 are you most excited about? The MET Gala 2025 will be taking place on May 5, 2025. Priyanka Chopra Shah Rukh Khan Kiara Advani

ALSO READ: Are Bobby Deol’s sons gearing up for their Bollywood debut? Actor says, ‘Maine unko kabhi roka nahin…’