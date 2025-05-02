Has Bridgerton Season 4 Finished Filming? These Subtle Clues Reveal Exciting Details

Bridgerton fans have been waiting for Season 4 with bated breath. The season of the period drama has reportedly been in production, but there have been no updates, until now. Just Jared has uncovered clues suggesting that production has wrapped and hinted at a potential release date on Netflix.

Nicola Coughlan apparently hinted at the series wrap in a recent interview with a French magazine. The actress, who plays Penelope on the show, told Allociné this week about Season 4: “nous touchons à la fin,” which roughly translates to “we are coming to the end.”

According to the outlet, Hannah Dodd, who joined the third season as Francesca Bridgerton, also hinted that filming had wrapped. She recently began starring in a stage production, which is usually a long-term commitment. That would suggest she needed to finish up with the Netflix series before taking on the role.

Dodd plays Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret, which began on May 29. The outlet believes she likely had to go through rehearsals beforehand, meaning her Bridgerton schedule would need to have wrapped up by then.

However, fans may still be in for a long wait before the new season drops, as Bridgerton is known to take more than a year in post-production.

Dodd debuted her character in Season 3, which focused on the love story between Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. The upcoming season is expected to follow the whirlwind romance between the second Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), and Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha).

Ha’s character is described as a captivating and resourceful woman who often finds herself in challenging situations. Speaking to Tudum, the actress shared that what drew her to the character of Sophie Baek was the fact that she faces obstacles from the beginning.

“Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict,” Ha teased.

The story is based on Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman. However, the show’s creators changed the female protagonist’s last name from Beckett to Baek to honor Ha’s Korean heritage.