Mira Kapoor pairs Rs 1,15,000 pink shirt with knee-slash jeans for sunny day outing

One thing about Mira Kapoor—the diva is an A-class luxury connoisseur. Whether it’s her high-end ethnic flair or laid-back summer outfits, Mira never leaves class and luxury behind. Staying true to her sophisticated style, Mira Kapoor flaunted a fresh and lively ensemble on her recent outing, looking every inch elegant. Let’s dissect her fit:

Mira Kapoor was papped today dishing out lessons in summer fashion. The beauty maven wore a poplin pink shirt for the outing—a cotton fabric known for its lightweight appeal, perfect for summer. Mira curated the light pink shirt from the brand Miu Miu, which came with a hefty price tag of Rs 1,15,000. Unlike regular shirts, Kapoor’s version was cropped and featured a raw-cut hem, with threads loosely hanging from the trim.

Another unique detail of this full-sleeve shirt was its experimental back, which featured two fabrics of the shirt fastened with white buttons. The edgy piece also showcased the brand’s logo embroidered on the front.

Mrs. Kapoor paired her airy poplin shirt with straight-fit denim jeans. The light-washed black jeans featured rugged knee cut-outs, complementing the shirt’s raw-cut hem. Another standout detail of the jeans was their button-up silhouette, instead of the usual zipper, adding a bold and quirky element to the look.

Keeping up with her polished and sophisticated flair, Mira accessorized her look with sparkly stud earrings—the large diamond studs beautifully framing her face. She also wore a chunky metallic silver watch, which perfectly complemented her outfit’s chic appeal.

The 30-year-old fashionista rounded off her look with high-end footwear. She opted for Chanel silver leather ballet flats with a bow and the brand’s signature black cap toe. The toe featured Chanel’s iconic monogram.

Shahid Kapoor's wife completed her look with a Bottega Veneta black tote bag, worth around Rs 2,80,000, as her arm candy. The large black bag with the brand’s signature silhouette added a striking contrast to Kapoor’s laid-back yet classy fit.

The beauty maven kept her glam minimal for the day, showcasing her flawless skin. She applied a touch of blush on her cheekbones, softly defined her eyes with kohl, and finished with a swipe of natural pink lipstick for an effortlessly stunning look.

