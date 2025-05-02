Why are BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rosé, SEVENTEEN and Director Bong Joon Ho being awarded? A100 list grabs attention
Find out why BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho are featured in the A100 list.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, and director Bong Joon Ho are among this year’s honorees on Gold House’s 2025 A100 list. The list celebrates the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific figures across culture, business, and media. For their excellence, willingness to step out of their comfort zones, and standout achievements in 2024—continued into 2025—these celebrities earned their place on the list.
BLACKPINK's Lisa was recognized for her continued global influence, not only as a BLACKPINK member but also for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. Rosé made the list alongside her musical partner Bruno Mars for their collaboration on APT. Not just Lisa and Rosé, even SEVENTEEN is also there.
Bong Joon Ho, known for Parasite and the upcoming Mickey 17, was also honored. Director Jon M. Chu, plus Wicked cast members Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang, were named, too. Ang Lee, director of the original The Wedding Banquet, received a special Gold Legend award for lifetime achievement.
Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House, said, “The A100 List illuminates the profound cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community. With this year’s honorees, we celebrate more than achievement — we honor the courage of those who take first steps when no clear solutions exist, becoming the First Lights that guide us all forward.”
Check out the full list here from the Entertainment section.
- LISA (Rapper, Singer, Dancer, Actress and member of BLACKPINK)
- ROSÉ (Music Artist)
- SEVENTEEN (K-pop Group)
- Bong Joon Ho (Director)
- Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae & Hwang Dong-hyuk (Lead Cast & Creator, Squid Game Season 2)
- Junkoo Kim & David J. Lee (Founder and CEO & CFO and COO, WEBTOON Entertainment)
- Alex Yee (Co-Creator and Screenwriter of Arcane, Riot Games)
- Andrew Ahn, Anita Gou, Bowen Yang, Han Gi-Chan & Kelly Marie Tran (Lead Cast & Creators, The Wedding Banquet)
- Anjali Sud (CEO, Tubi)
- Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Dave Derrick Jr. & Dana Ledoux Miller (Lead Cast & Directors, Moana 2)
- Amy Homma (Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
- Bruno Mars (Music Artist)
- Charli XCX (Music Artist)
- Darren Criss & Helen J. Shen (Lead Actors, Maybe Happy Ending)
- David Henry Hwang & Daniel Dae Kim (Playwright & Lead Actor, Yellow Face)
- Derek Chang (President and CEO, Liberty Media)
- Han Kang (Author)
- Imran Majid (Co-Chairman and CEO, Island Records)
- Jon M. Chu, Michelle Yeoh & Bowen Yang (Director & Actors, Wicked)
- Laufey (Grammy Award-winning Music Artist)
- Maer Roshan (Co-Editor-in-Chief, The Hollywood Reporter)
- Mike Van (President, Billboard)
- Nicole Scherzinger (Grammy-Nominated, Platinum-Selling Singer, Actress and Dancer)
- Nihar Malaviya (CEO, Penguin Random House)
- Rahul Purini (President, Crunchyroll)
- Ramin Setoodeh (Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety)
- Ravi Ahuja (President and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
- Samantha Quan (Academy Award-Winning Producer)
- Sarlina See (CFO, Penske Media Corporation)
- Tyla (Music Artist)
- Will Lee & Ryan Joe (CEO & Editor-in-Chief, ADWEEK)
