Boyfriend on Demand: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk wrap filming in 6 months; fans demand 'release date ASAP'

Production for Boyfriend on Demand officially wrapped on May 1, 2025. It is the anticipated romantic comedy starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Seo In Guk. According to multiple fanbase accounts and online communities, the cast and crew recently celebrated the completion of filming with a modest wrap-up party. Photos shared online showed a festively decorated car and gift packages prepared for the production team, marking the end of their six-month shoot. Notably, the cast was not seen in the photos, sparking curiosity among fans about the final day on set.

Filming for the series began on October 28, 2024, and has since drawn steady buzz thanks to its A-list casting and intriguing concept. Although Netflix has yet to confirm a premiere date, the drama is now entering post-production and is expected to be released next year. Notably, this is Jisoo’s third major acting role since her acclaimed performances in Snowdrop and Newtopia. Anticipation is high for what the idol-turned-actress will bring to the screen this time.

Meanwhile, Boyfriend on Demand is a romantic comedy set in a near-future world where technology and love collide. The story centers on Seo Mi Rae, played by Jisoo, a successful but overworked webtoon creator who signs up for a futuristic VR dating program. Through a unique gadget called the ‘Monthly Boyfriend,’ she begins connecting with virtual dream partners that match her personal preferences. However, things spiral when one of those virtual encounters begins to feel all too real.

Seo In Guk plays Park Kyeong Nam, a sharp, emotionally guarded webtoon artist who initially butts heads with Mi Rae. As their rivalry intensifies, so does their unexpected connection, blurring the lines between virtual and real-life affection. The series promises a blend of humor, heartfelt romance, and commentary on the intersection of modern love and digital escapism.

Directed by Kim Jung Sik, best known for Strong Girl Nam Soon, Boyfriend on Demand aims to bring a fresh take to the rom-com genre with its quirky setup and emotionally grounded characters. Furthermore, throughout the months of filming, fans were treated to occasional behind-the-scenes glimpses of the lead actors, which quickly trended online. These previews only fueled growing excitement for the show, especially among BLACKPINK fans eager to see Jisoo in another lead role.

Following the news of filming completion, fans have taken to social media to share their excitement and gratitude. Many praised Jisoo’s hard work and urged her to take a well-earned break. Others playfully encouraged her to jump straight into another drama project, showcasing just how much enthusiasm surrounds her acting career.

