Ramayana: Here's how Ranbir Kapoor's magnum opus will be ‘localized in languages’ to maintain ‘authenticity' of characters

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. While the expectations from the magnum opus are already high, the makers are also leaving no stone unturned to fulfill its mass appeal. Most recently, producer Namit Malhotra also promised that they intend to ‘localize’ the film in languages to maintain the authenticity of the characters.

While speaking at WAVES Summit 2025, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana producer, Namit Malhotra, talked about the epic project. He noted that the story they intend to narrate is from India for the world. He claimed that they’re trying to enhance the authenticity of our culture, characters, and stories through technology.

Malhotra explained, "The way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localize the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan."

The producer assured that it is possible to achieve the vision because of the technology. He promised that they’re trying to make sure that they take the stories by maintaining the authenticity of the characters of the film. However, he stressed that the films should be leveraged in a way that the rest of the world doesn’t feel challenged by the expression.

He further elaborated by pointing out how only American films are being watched all over the world, unlike Spanish, Japanese, and other films. He admits the language barrier is the "biggest challenge" for him, as he claims great content will surpass it.

Nonetheless, he argues that if one wants to reach the masses, it is a challenge, noting only a few films from the South work in the North or vice versa.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The 1st and 2nd parts of Ramayana are set to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

