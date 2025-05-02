Costao Twitter Review: Have you watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s OTT crime drama? Read these 7 tweets to see what netizens think

The crime drama Costao was released on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of a customs officer. Netizens who have already watched the Sejal Shah directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). If you're planning to catch this movie, check out these 7 tweets to find out what the audience thinks about it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the performance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Costao. They also lauded the movie for its gripping and inspiring story.

One person said, “Just watched #CostaoOnZEE5. ‘Costao’ is a biopic that tells the inspiring true story. Siddiqui's powerful performance. The film is a commendable effort that pays tribute to an unsung hero. #nawazuddinsiddiqui #MovieReview.”

A user stated, “#CostaoOnZee5 A superb movie. Watch it for #NawazuddinSiddiqui. Watch it for #Costao. Just loved it. Would give it 8/10 for the only reason that it is biographical & the director had to stick to the real story. Nawaz as usual is 10/10.”

Another netizen shared, “If you haven’t seen Costao yet, RUN. Nawazuddin is phenomenal as the customs officer. He brought a story that wasn’t very well known to life! Hats off.”

A review read, “Costao…A movie made on a real life Hero..A Goa Customs officer. Is brilliant to watch n well acted by @Nawazuddin_S n directed by Sejal Shah. After a very long time a movie which grips u till the end. @ZEE5India Thank u for putting it in ur OTT platform.”

One tweet stated, “Nawazuddin is not just an actor; he’s a LEGEND. His performance in Costao is proof. What a powerhouse.”

Costao is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the cast also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and more.

The film is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui. Costao can be streamed on ZEE5.

