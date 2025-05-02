Bromance Ending Explained: How did Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan’s adventure comedy end on high note?

Bromance, starring Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles, had a hit release in theaters on February 14, 2025. Now, the movie is making its debut on OTT with the platform SonyLIV.

Bromance follows the story of Binto, a young guy suffering from IED, who is in search of his brother Shinto after the latter went missing. Binto travels to his brother Shinto's home in Kochi along with the latter's friend Shabeer.

Initially, Binto travels to Shinto’s ex-girlfriend Aishu’s dental clinic. However, he fails to find more information during his visit. Binto then seeks help from the police, with whom he has a conflicted past. Moreover, the investigation also brings in a hacker named Hariharasudhan and Courier Babu.

With the investigation intensifying, Binto and the others figure out that Shinto is in Coorg. Now, with various coincidences, Binto, Shabeer, Aishu, Hariharasudhan, and Babu travel together to find Shinto before it's too late.

Spoiler Alert: Here’s how the Bromance movie ends

Making their way to Coorg, Hariharasudhan figures out that Shinto had a relationship with another Aishu, with whom he had studied during his MBA days. The woman residing in Coorg is from a dangerous and influential family, with her brother being the one who kidnapped Shinto.

In several instances, Binto figures out that his brother is kept inside a mill with the entire gang finding him. Then and there, it is revealed that he and the Coorg girl Aishu were not in a romantic relationship but a financial one. She had swindled close to Rs 20 lakhs from him, and he had decided to confront her while her brother Ashish misunderstood him to be her lover.

With the final battle all set to ensue, Ashish, along with his gang, comes to fight them at the mill. As an interesting fight happens, Binto and the rest of them subdue Ashish in the end.

A resilient Shinto still decides to meet with Aishu, who swindled him, and asks for his money back. However, she still decides not to pay him, leaving no choice for the former to steal her jewelry. Finally, after the adventure, all of them depart from Coorg.

