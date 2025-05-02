Rasha Thadani recreates Karisma Kapoor’s iconic high pony hairstyle with bronzed make-up

Thank god someone did it because it was high time that the “clean girl aesthetic” sleek hairdo took a back seat and funky, playful hairstyles made a comeback. The 90s fashion legend, Karisma Kapoor, was known for spreading her charisma in the most unapologetic, bold, and funky outfits. Well, the same goes for her striking makeup and hairstyles!

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveen Tandon, took to Instagram to post a few scroll-stopping pictures of her 90s-inspired hairstyle. And it immediately hit us—Karisma Kapoor wore the same hairstyle several times, including in the song 'Pyar dilon ka mela hai' for the movie Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Now that the nostalgia has already hit us, let’s see how to recreate this iconic hairstyle ft. Rasha Thadani.

The Bollywood starlet and Uyi Amma muse, Rasha, aced the gold-girly aesthetic in her new post and flaunted a stunning hairstyle. She brushed up her hair neatly in an updo that rested on her crown and secured her ponytail with a strand of her hair. Letting her highlighted strands cascade playfully, Rasha’s 90s-revived hairstyle framed her face gorgeously, giving her a bombshell appeal.

Now to the make-up. Thadani didn’t keep her glam basic either; she opted for a bronzed-up makeover which, intentionally or unintentionally, complemented her highlighted hair and gold-girly aesthetic perfectly. The star kid embraced a warmed-up base with her face blushed up from the cheeks to the temples for a snatched effect. She blended contour into the blush, setting the perfect tone for a tropical makeup.

The Azaad actress highlighted her eyes’ creases with a brown hue, blending it with golden shimmer on the lids. She created a subtle winged liner with the eyeshadows and defined her lower-lash line with the same brown eyeshadow on the crease. Further accentuating her eyes, Rasha adorned her eyelashes with mascara, elongating them instead of volumizing them. Lastly, she put on matte Barbie pink lipstick, adding a pop of color to her warmed-up face.

Is 90s hair and make-up making a comeback? We hope so!

