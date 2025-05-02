Why Was Jill Sobule’s Final Concert Canceled? Fans to Gather in Emotional Tribute at Swallow Hill Instead

Trigger Warning: This article contains details about a fatal residential fire and sudden death. Reader discretion is advised.

Jill Sobule has passed away at the age of 66 in a residential fire. The singer, songwriter, and activist’s sudden demise prompted the cancellation of her final scheduled performance.

Sobule's last concert was scheduled for Thursday evening at Denver's Swallow Hill Music. However, in the wake of the I Kissed a Girl singer’s tragic death, the venue will instead hold a free tribute session from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., as announced on her official website.

The official statement on the iconic singer’s website reads: “Jill was a beloved member of the Swallow Hill community, and we know she will be sorely missed. Instead of the concert that was planned for tomorrow night, we will host a free, informal gathering in Jill’s honor at Swallow Hill, from 7:30 – 9:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.”

Ron Bostwick of 105.5 The Colorado Sound, who helped organize Sobule’s Colorado tours, will preside over the gathering. Friends and fans are welcome to attend and share memories of her life and career.

Sobule was famous for her biting, honest songwriting and pioneering spirit. Her hit single I Kissed a Girl made music history in 1995 as “the first openly gay-themed song,” according to her website, to hit the Billboard Top 20 charts. She released over a dozen albums and frequently wrote songs addressing LGBTQ+ issues, mental illness, politics, and social injustice. Her alt-rock hit Supermodel became a generational anthem after being featured in the cult-favorite film Clueless.

Sobule’s agent, manager, and long-time attorney all expressed deep sorrow, remembering her not just as a client but as a close friend and creative collaborator. They spoke of her kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering passion for her work.

A Denver native, Sobule remained deeply connected to her hometown’s music scene. She also championed new business models for independent artists. She is survived by her brother and his family.

Jill Sobule's fans will gather to celebrate her voice, her music, and the lasting impact she made, ahead of a formal memorial to be arranged at a later date.

