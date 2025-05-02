Extraordinary You: Lee Jae Wook surprises 'lovable' Rowoon at his Japan fanmeet, making fans call for official reunion

Rowoon's 2025 SPECIAL FANMEETING IN NIPPON BUDOKAN - Time to Say Goodbye took place today, on May 2, in Japan. During the same, the actor charmed international fans with heartfelt stories about his life and career. A touching moment from the event went viral— a video message from Lee Jae Wook, sharing warm insights into his friendship with Rowoon, leaving fans swooning over the undeniable bromance between the two.

The actors have been known to be good friends for quite some time and have showcased their bonding during their public appearances together. Recently, during Rowoon's Tokyo fan meet, Lee Jae Wook made sure to send his virtual regards, even while being miles away physically. Fans loved the interaction and quickly shared the clip online. In the video message, Lee Jae Wook was heard praising his Extraordinary You co-star, stating how unexpectedly they got close to each other.

He said, "At first glance, it seemed like we wouldn't get along, but Seok Woo (Rowoon's real name), the only one who stayed until the end, is a very honest person and he's lovable." The fact that he addressed Rowoon as Seok Woo already shows their non-formal nature of conversation, as Koreans are known for being extra careful with honorifics and respect towards seniors or elders. Although the actors are two years apart, as per Lee Jae Wook, even if they live to be 100 and 102, they would still be friends.

They have evolved from being friends to brothers and occasionally visit each other's homes. Lee Jae Wook remembered going to a ski resort and several other fun places with Rowoon. On being asked to share some words of encouragement for the Destined With You actor, he laughed it off and said he wasn't in a position to give him any advice. His words exuded a chaotic bestie vibe, making any close friends relate to it. As per Lee Jae Wook, during times they were busy and couldn't hang out as much, their bond still stayed the same.

Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook knew each other previously but their friendship appeared to have blossomed during the filming of their 2019 K-drama Extraordinary You. Since then their bond only grew stronger.

