TXT x Armaan Malik: Indian singer flaunts signed Sanctuary album, MOA can’t stop manifesting collab

From showing love to BTS to now vibing with TXT, Indian singer Armaan Malik's K-pop journey keeps getting more exciting. The Bollywood singer, who has previously declared himself an ARMY (a fan of BTS), is now openly showing love for another HYBE group: Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT.

On May 2, 2025, Armaan took to social media to share something that left fans buzzing: a signed copy of TXT’s album The Name Chapter: Sanctuary. Along with a picture of the album, he wrote, "Thank you for this signed @TXT_bighit album, @HYBEOFFICIALtwt fam! Can’t wait to explore their music."

For any fan, a signed album is a total treasure, and Armaan’s excitement was contagious. But it wasn’t just about the album. The moment the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with everything from surprise to full-on collab requests.

One fan commented, “Waitttt!! Omgggggg. TXT in your tweet? Believe me, you’re gonna love their music!” Another wrote, “WTF… are you collaborating with someone from HYBE? I wanna know!” Others dropped song recommendations, with TXT’s new track Love Language topping the list.

The buzz is real, and while neither TXT nor HYBE have officially responded to Armaan’s post, fans are already dreaming of a possible cross-cultural collaboration. And honestly? It’s not far-fetched.

K-pop and Indian music scenes are blending more than ever. On May 1, 2025, news of a collaboration between GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh took the internet by storm, breaking musical boundaries.

TXT, meanwhile, has been making a strong return after a six-month break. Their latest track, Love Language, which dropped on the same day as Armaan’s post, is an afrobeat-inspired tune that’s getting a great response from fans worldwide. It’s part of their seventh Korean-language EP, The Name Chapter: Sanctuary, originally released on November 4, 2024.

Whether this interaction between Armaan Malik and TXT leads to a collaboration or simply stays a wholesome exchange between artists, one thing’s for sure: MOA are hopeful. And in the world of music, hope sometimes turns into hits.

