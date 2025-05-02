Beef Is Part of Thunderbolts? Creator Reveals How Steven Yeun Starrer Inspired Lewis Pullman's Story

Thunderbolts is one big hit for Marvel Studios. While the movie has been brought to life with the help of creator Jake Schreier, he recently reflected on whether his previous outing, Beef, was implicated in the movie.

For those who do not know, Jake Schreier served as an EP and in-house director on Lee Sung Jin’s (aka Sonny Lee) Beef back in 2023. The series was one of the most appreciated works on television when it came out. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the creator had pitched Thunderbolts* even before he started working on Beef. However, he already knew that he was going to apply the same tonal philosophy to the movie.

“With Beef as our North Star, we just really believed that there was an opportunity to tell a story about that internality and still have a lot of comedy and action for something that feels big and universal,” the creator told THR.

Talking to the outlet recently, he then went on to add that it was always Sonny’s idea to not have such stories as a niche anymore. “Even if it feels odd to have a summer blockbuster with that at its heart, it can work and it can make sense,” Jake Schreier went on to add.

With his vision, the fans of the superhero genre got a team-up of MCU loners and rejects. Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier and also David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

Get ready to be amused by the talents of Wyatt Russell, who will be reprising his role of John Walker aka the US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, as well as Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

These characters will be shown to be lonely, unfulfilled, and/or depressed. Meanwhile, they will work for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s sinister act.

