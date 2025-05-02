Timothée Chalamet’s Outstanding Screen Presence in Dune and A Complete Unknown Earns Him Prestigious Italian Award

Timothée Chalamet will be honored with the prestigious Italian Award for his performances in Dune and Bob Dylan’s biography, A Complete Unknown. The movie star will be present at the 70th edition of the David di Donatello awards and will be presented with one for his “cinematic excellence” and a strong screen presence.

The Italian Cinema Academy’s president, Piera Detassis, released a statement in the media, praising the exceptional talent that Chalamet has in today’s time.

In the statement released, the president, Detassis, mentioned, “Timothée Chalamet’s European origins and American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today, capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles.”

He further stated, “The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films and, at the same time, of the global protagonist.”

The president further noted that Chalamet went on to become a breakout star in the industry after his appearance in Call Me By Your Name, directed by the Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The actor received the Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in the movie at the age of 22.

Meanwhile, he also went on to be nominated in the same category this year for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet has often shown how special Italy is to him by attending the Venice Film Festival in 2021 and 2022. He also appeared at the Italy premieres of Dune: Part I and Bones and All.

The David di Donatello Awards are set to open on May 7th.

