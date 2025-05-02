kiara advani Kareena Kapoor Khan Panchayat Season 4 teaser Kareena Kapoor Khan Spirit SRK and Allu Arjun collab Waves summit 2025 Vishnu Prasad Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Aamir Khan

What did Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg say to Kareena Kapoor when he saw her in a restaurant? Actress recalls unexpected encounter

At the WAVES Summit 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled her unexpected meeting with Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. Read the full story here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on May 02, 2025  |  05:13 PM IST |  11K
Picture Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/StevenSpielbergfans Instagram

On Friday, May 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan took part in WAVES 2025, where she shared an exciting moment from her career that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has seen 3 Idiots and praised her performance in it. She disclosed this during a panel conversation moderated by Karan Johar.

Credits: Waves Summit 2025
