What did Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg say to Kareena Kapoor when he saw her in a restaurant? Actress recalls unexpected encounter
At the WAVES Summit 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled her unexpected meeting with Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. Read the full story here!
On Friday, May 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan took part in WAVES 2025, where she shared an exciting moment from her career that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has seen 3 Idiots and praised her performance in it. She disclosed this during a panel conversation moderated by Karan Johar.
