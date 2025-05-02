Ankita Lokhande wears Leopard print saree with plunging neck blouse and matching sunglasses

Ankita Lokhande and her saree glam deserve a chapter in the ethnic fashion book. The style maven is often spotted flaunting some of the most stunning saree flairs. Whether it be her culturally rooted Marathi mulgi look in Paithani nauvari or her neo-ethnic sway in tangerine pick, the TV star knows how to turn heads with her six-yard elegance. Today was no different, as Lokhande mesmerized in a leopard print one, which was equal parts wild and whimsical. Let’s decode her look!

Spotted backstage at a reality TV show, Ankita Lokhande served allure and panache in a lightweight and breezy saree, beating Mumbai’s scorching May heat in style. With a classic drape that hugged her body, she let the pallu freely rest on her left arm. The sheer fabric pick wrapped Ankita sultrily, revealing her petite form. The billowy animal-print saree exuded bold, feminine vibes.

Embodying the Indian siren aesthetic, the Pavitra Rishta fame paired her six-yard grace with a plunging blouse. The gorgeous bodice perfectly accentuated Ankita’s sassy sway with its deep sweetheart neckline and strappy sleeves. Its backless silhouette was demure enough to serve a posh look and sufficient to exude bold drama.

Letting her stylish saree take the center stage, Lokhande skipped any heavy accessories for this fit and just adorned large studs as earrings. She wore black opal studs, framed with a gilded rim, to serve class with elevated minimalism.

Another element accentuating Ankita Lokhande’s saree look was her tortoiseshell-patterned round sunglasses, which perfectly complemented her animal-print flair. The sunnies highlighted the golden-accented design on the frame, adding to its luxury appeal.

For her make-up, the Smart Jodi reality TV show participant embraced a glowy glam. She flaunted her radiating skin, serving a no-makeup makeup look. The actress boasted glossed-up natural pink lips, adding a soft, feminine angle to her bold flair. Ankita styled her highlighted hair in a casual updo with her front strands framing her face gorgeously.

