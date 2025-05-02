Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor passes away at 90

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025. She was 90. As per Film Information, she breathed her last at around 5:45 p.m. at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to age-related issues. She had celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024. Nirmal Kapoor was also the mother of actor Sanjay Kapoor. The Kapoor family has not yet released an official statement.

Born in 1934, Nirmal Kapoor celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024. On that special occasion, her children had taken to social media to share heartfelt wishes. Anil Kapoor posted a childhood photo and wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices... Blessed to be your child.”

Boney Kapoor had shared, “Mummy ji happy 90th birthday... We need you to be there for us, bless us, protect us & above all keep guiding us.”

HAVE A LOOK:

Nirmal married veteran film producer Surinder Kapoor in 1955. While she remained out of the limelight for most of her life, her sons—Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor—became prominent figures in the Indian film industry.

Janhvi Kapoor, along with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and cousin Shanaya Kapoor, was seen arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence to pay their respects following the passing of their grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor. The final rites of Nirmal Kapoor will be held on 3rd May.

She is remembered fondly by her family and all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

