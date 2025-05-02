‘You all ate with that choreo’: Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi’s sizzling chemistry in The Royals' Adayein Teri is leaving netizens drooling

The release of the OTT series The Royals is just around the corner. It stars Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, along with a stellar ensemble cast. A new song titled Adayein Teri was released recently. It features Ishaan dancing with Nora Fatehi, and the netizens couldn’t help but drool over their chemistry.

On May 1, 2025, the makers of the upcoming series The Royals released the song Adayein Teri from the soundtrack. The music has been composed by RUUH and JOH. It has been sung by RUUH, JOH, Neeti Mohan, and Savera. The lyrics are written by RUUH, JOH, and Smriti Bhoker.

The music video showcases Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter’s characters at a glamorous masquerade party. The actress looked stunning in a red gown, while the latter was dapper in a white suit. They set the dance floor on fire with their moves to the peppy romantic number. Bhumi Pednekar’s character was seen watching them and getting jealous.

Watch the song here!

Netizens flooded the comments section with their appreciation for the song. One person said, “Omg, this pairing is so good; I love Ishaan and Nora together. It's serving ROYAL,” while another wrote, “Oh my god! Nora smashed it! Loved the choreography and the looks! Srsly can’t wait to see The Royals.”

A user stated, “What sizzling chemistry! Both of them are stunning dancers and it slaps!” while another called it, “The ultimate dance anthem!” A comment read, “Okay now this is a royal dance!!!” And another shared, “YALL ATE WITH THAT CHOREO!!!!”

In the romantic comedy The Royals, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a prince while Bhumi Pednekar portrays an entrepreneur. Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny also star in pivotal roles.

The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It is produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The Royals is set to arrive on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

