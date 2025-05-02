Kareena Kapoor wants everyone to watch her and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met and we cannot agree more with reason: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed romantic comedies in Bollywood. Recently, while attending the WAVES 2025 summit, Kareena shared that everyone should watch the film, emphasizing that every girl should strive to be like her character, someone who is her own favorite

During the summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan candidly shared, "The movie shows the spirit of a young girl, a young Punjabi girl, and every girl has this spark in her, that dream in her eyes. Also, the freedom to choose what she wants. I think it connected with everyone for a reason, and I believe it will continue to connect with people all over the world."

The Crew actress also reacted to her earlier viral statement about everyone taking a bus and going to Hollywood. She added, "Main toh yahi pe hoon. I am very happy doing Indian movies and acting in them. Bada mazza aata hai, humare Hindi filmon ke gaane pe dance karna, Hindi dialogues bolna. Bhatinda ki Sikhni hoon bhai, yeh baar-baar bolna accha lagta hai."

She also concluded by saying that every girl, every woman should feel the dialogue ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ and truly own it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has consistently expressed pride in being a Bollywood actress and has made it clear that she has no plans to shift to Hollywood anytime soon.

In an earlier interview, Kapoor praised Bollywood for its distinctiveness, emphasizing that its uniqueness lies in its authenticity. She highlighted how Indian films stay true to the country’s culture and heritage, embracing elements like song, dance, drama, and action, all of which resonate with audiences in their native languages and set Bollywood apart from other film industries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which emerged as a box office hit. Up next, she will be seen in her first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a film titled Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The anticipation surrounding this powerful trio has been building for quite some time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

