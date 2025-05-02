ENHYPEN's Jay's fans wonder if he was 'forced' to dance with KATSEYE’s Daniela; know why

ENHYPEN’s Jay is drawing both support and criticism after participating in a collaborative dance challenge with KATSEYE’s Daniela. Their collaboration followed the girl group’s recent comeback with the hyper-pop single Gnarly. The video was released on May 1. It was part of KATSEYE’s ongoing promotional campaign and quickly went viral, though not without sparking debate.

Advertisement

KATSEYE made their return in late April 2025 with Gnarly, a bold and experimental track that has stirred considerable discussion online. The song blends hyper-pop elements with vibrant visuals and quirky energy. It became a hot topic not only for its musical direction but also for its lyrical content and rumored use of AI-generated components. While some listeners questioned these creative choices, others embraced the song’s futuristic edge, praising KATSEYE for pushing boundaries.

As part of their comeback promotions, KATSEYE rolled out a series of dance challenge videos featuring popular idols from other groups. One of the most talked-about was the collaboration with ENHYPEN’s Jay. In the video, Jay and Daniela danced to the track’s chorus in casual outfits and a brightly lit studio setup. While the moment excited many fans, especially those who love seeing cross-group interactions, opinions on Jay’s performance were deeply divided.

Some viewers criticized Jay for what they called a ‘stiff’ or ‘toned-down’ performance, particularly when compared to Daniela’s more fluid and expressive execution. The choreography includes moves often described as more ‘feminine’ in style, and critics felt Jay held back rather than matching Daniela’s energy. A number of netizens expressed disappointment, suggesting that the ENHYPEN member didn’t fully embrace the style of the dance.

Advertisement

However, just as many fans came to Jay’s defense. Supporters argued that different performers bring their own flair to choreography, and it’s common for routines to be tailored depending on the artist. Others reminded critics that male idols often face scrutiny no matter how they approach 'gendered' dance moves, either for doing too much or not enough. Some also pointed out that the backlash is ironic, as fans frequently ask for more collaborations between idols, only to criticize them once they occur.

Several even praised Jay for stepping out of his comfort zone and participating in a concept far removed from ENHYPEN’s usual themes. Many also acknowledged that not all idols will interpret choreography the same way and emphasized the importance of creative freedom in such performances.

ALSO READ: Is KATSEYE ‘s*xualizing minor’ in Gnarly music video? Fans say it’s ‘not the first time’ HYBE has done this