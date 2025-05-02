Panchayat Season 4: ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’; hype around Jitendra Kumar’s show is insane and teaser date reveal is just another proof of it

Prime Video announced the new season of Panchayat, and ever since, fans have been buzzing with excitement for updates. Now, adding to the anticipation, the makers have revealed the teaser date for the new season in the most meme-worthy way, and it has surely left us saying, 'Dekh raha hai Binod.'

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared a new post featuring Durgesh Kumar with the tagline “Dekh Raha Hai Binod” at the center. The top right corner directs us to the bottom left corner, where it reads “pinned comment.” The pinned comment then says, "Check bio," and the bio of Amazon Prime Video reveals the teaser date — May 3, 2025.

On April 3, 2025, Amazon Prime Video celebrated the five-year milestone of its hit series Panchayat by releasing a special video. The humorous clip featured popular internet personalities such as Darshan Magdum, Bhupendra Jogi, Gia Manek (famously known as Gopi Bahu), and Vijay Kumar.

Jitendra Kumar, who plays the beloved character Sachiv Ji in the series, also joined the virtual 'meeting' featured in the video. He emphasized the importance of authenticity in content, advising viewers not to chase virality and focus on creating meaningful moments.

In a playful tease, Jitendra hinted that the new season of Panchayat would arrive this year and invited fans to return to Phulera.

The announcement concluded with the official reveal of Panchayat Season 4’s release date, July 2, accompanied by the tagline, “5 saal ki Panchayat ek baar phir.”

The show is a comedy-drama that centers on Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who is compelled to take up the role of Secretary at a Gram Panchayat in the rural village of Phulera. The third season, released on May 28, 2024, delved into the themes of elections and village politics. Season 4 will continue the story from where the previous season left off.

Panchayat Season 4 is helmed by directors Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, with the series being produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). All seasons of the show are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

