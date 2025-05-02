Anushka Sharma celebrates birthday wearing Rs 5,650 pink PJs and it is all you need for your next slumber party

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who rang in her 37th birthday yesterday (May 1), is looking younger than ever in the recent picture she posted on Instagram. Fans poured in a lot of love over social media and also sent goodies to her house on her big day. Taking to IG, she thanked them and looked the prettiest as she posed with her gifts. She fashioned a budget nightsuit, and this is how she styled it.

The producer curated her look in a cute matching pajama set. She opted for a pink color palette, which made for the perfect choice of summer shade. Designed by a fast fashion label, the top and bottoms set came with a budget price tag of Rs 5,650.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor chose a full-sleeved shirt in a lightweight fabric as she posed for the camera. For a cute look, she chose a pink and white striped pattern. Designed with a Mandarin collar, the top featured a button-down closure. Framed perfectly in the center, a bunch of birthday flowers surrounded her as she smiled for the click.

For the bottoms, Anushka Sharma chose a pair of matching trousers. Just like the top, the pants mirrored the same striped pattern and colors. With vertical stripes all over, the hem and the sleeves flaunted horizontal stripes, adding a touch of playful geometry to the look.

Leaving her hair untied, the Sui Dhaaga actor showed off her fresh and natural locks. From the photo, it seems like she decided to keep things minimal on the accessories and only fashioned a pair of simple earrings. Keeping it light for a slumber party, you can accessorize with a small pendant or a chain. You can also wear an anklet and a casual bracelet for a stylish finish.

Showing her happy smile for the picture, the diva radiated a natural glow. Prioritizing her skin, she opted for a hydrated base with a well-moisturized face. With a natural blush, she topped the look with lip balm. If you want to recreate this look with some light makeup, you can apply a tinted primer, some blush, and a nourishing lip balm.

What do you think of Anushka’s birthday look? Would you fashion this fit for a sleepover with your friends?

