After Paresh Rawal, THIS 90s actress reveals drinking urine for beauty enhancement; ‘It’s amrit…’

In a surprising turn of celebrity disclosures, actress Anu Aggarwal, renowned for her iconic role in the 1990 romantic film Aashiqui, has opened up about practicing urine therapy, which she describes as an age-old yogic ritual believed to offer beauty and skincare benefits. Her revelation follows closely on the heels of veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently shared that the same method had helped him recover from a knee injury during the early days of his acting journey.

While speaking at an event covered by Instant Bollywood, actress Anu Aggarwal discussed her experience with Amaroli Kriya, a lesser-known yogic practice involving the consumption of a small portion of one’s own urine. She explained that many people are either unaware of or misinformed about the ritual.

According to her, only a specific part of the urine, referred to as "amrit", is consumed, which is believed to offer anti-aging benefits and help maintain wrinkle-free skin. Anu emphasized that she has personally practiced it and described it as a remarkable and valuable tradition.

When questioned about the lack of scientific backing, the actress dismissed modern science as relatively new, saying, "Science kitni purani hai? 200 years. Log 10,000 saal se hai, toh kiski baat aap sunenge? I definitely support this."

Her remarks align with those recently shared by Paresh Rawal, who, during an appearance on The Lallantop, disclosed that he followed the advice of stunt director Veeru Devgan and consumed his first morning urine to recover from a severe knee injury he suffered while filming Ghatak.

Rawal recalled an incident in which he slipped on fish guts while filming a market scene for Ghatak, injuring his knee in the process. He was quickly rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he feared his acting career might be over.

However, stunt coordinator Veeru Devgan suggested an unconventional remedy: drinking his first morning urine. Rawal recalled Devgan telling him, "Wake up in the morning and drink your first urine; all fighters do it. It will prevent any pain or issues. But don’t drink alcohol, eat mutton, or consume tobacco the previous night."

Rawal followed the advice, drinking it "like a beer" for 15 days, and was surprised to find that his injury healed faster than expected. He shared that when he returned to the doctor, they were astonished, asking, "How did this cementing happen on its own?"

While these celebrity endorsements have garnered attention, the medical community remains cautious. Many doctors advise against urine therapy, citing a lack of scientific evidence and potential health risks.

