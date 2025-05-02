Met Gala 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make grand debut in Gaurav Gupta’s custom-made outfit
Kiara Advani is going to walk the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in Gaurav Gupta, and one can expect the designer’s signature exaggerated shoulders, a sweeping train, or wave-like structures in her outfit.
Not Manish Malhotra, but Kiara Advani will attend the Met Gala 2025 wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit. This is going to be the biggest moment for Kiara, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra. As she makes her Met Gala debut, one can expect a Gaurav Gupta's signature sculptural design with the event's grand theme called ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among other Indian celebs who are attending the fashion gala night alongside biggies from Hollywood.
Met Gala 2025 theme, 'Superfine' will showcase garments, paintings, photographs, and more by artists such as Torkwase Dyson, Tanda Francis, André Grenard Matswa, and Tyler Mitchell, all celebrating the style of Black dandies from the 18th century to today.
