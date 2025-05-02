Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor passes away: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor and more arrive at his residence; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Just a few minutes back, the heartbreaking news of Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor’s passing away, surfaced. It has been reported that she was 90 and passed away after battling age-related issues. Soon after, Jahnvi Kapoor, accompanied by boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and more, united as a family at Nirmal Kapoor’s residence during the tough phase.

On May 2, Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya, was seen arriving at Nirmal Kapoor’s residence. The video was captured from outside the residence and featured the couple in grim expressions while they were talking, standing at the main door.

In another video, we can see Boney Kapoor coming out of the residence with the staff members while he was instructing them about something. The same video showed Shikhar, despite having a fractured arm, standing by the Kapoor family in their difficult times.

Furthermore, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also captured in the lens of the paparazzi. Saddened by her grandmother’s passing, she was visibly upset while she was attending a phone call. The Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan actress was seen in gray pajamas paired with an oversized maroon shirt, with her hair tied in a loose bun.

Minutes later, Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor, accompanied by her husband Karan Boolani, also arrived at Kapoor’s residence. In a video captured by the shutterbugs, Karan was seen attending a call and later went inside the home. Nonetheless, Rhea avoided media attention as she was nowhere to be seen.

For the unversed, Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of veteran filmmaker Surinder Kapoor. They had three sons and one daughter: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Reena Marwah.

As per Film Information, Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last at around 5:45 p.m. at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling age-related issues. Her last rites will be conducted tomorrow, i.e., May 3, 2025, in Mumbai.

Notably, she had celebrated her 90th birthday last year in September 2024, which was attended by the Kapoor family members. Meanwhile, the Kapoor family has yet to issue an official statement.

