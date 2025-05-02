TRP Report Week 16: Udne Ki Aasha tops chart; here's how Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other shows fared

The TRP report for this week is finally out, and Udne Ki Aasha fans will also be elated as the show has ranked first this week. The Udne Ki Aasha has dethroned giants like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and grabbed the first spot in the TRP race. Meanwhile, the new show Jaadu Teri Nazar has also grabbed a spot in the top 5 shows and continues to entertain the audience with its fictional storyline.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 shows of this week:

1. Udne Ki Aasha

Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha continues to impress the audience with its relatable storyline. The show portrays the story of a middle-class joint family, and it shows the struggle of Sayli and Sachin. At present, the storyline revolves around Roshini's truth. Sachin and Sayli are doubtful that Roshini is Krish's mother. Meanwhile, Roshini is trying hard to keep her relationship with Krish a secret. This unique storyline is getting love from the audience. Due to this, Udne Ki Aasha ranked in the first spot and received 1.9 million.

2. Anupamaa

Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria, the show has seen a slight dip. The show, which received a 1.9 rating, has seen a decline. This week, Anupamaa ranked in the second spot and has received 1.8 ratings. At present, the current storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama trying to prove Raghav's innocence. Amidst this, fans will soon see a major twist as Anupama and Raahi's relationship will suffer because of Raghav.

Advertisement

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit have jumped to the third spot from the fourth. However, compared to last week, the show's ratings remain the same. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the third spot on the TRP chart and received 1.7 ratings. Currently, the storyline of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's troubled relationship amidst the challenges in their family.

4. Mangal Lakshmi - Lakshmi ka Safar

Mangal Lakshmi's Lakshmi ka Safar has again managed to rank in the top 5 this week. The show, which stars Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw in the lead roles, has received 1.7 million ratings this week.

5. Jaadu Teri Nazar

The love for fantasy dramas continues. Jaadu Teri Nazar, a show that premiered on January 28, 2025, has managed to rank in the top 5. The show stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles. Barkha Bisht's entry and the chemistry between the lead actors have contributed to the show's popularity. This week, the show got a 1.6 rating.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates on your favorite shows!

Did your favorite show rank in top 5? Vote now! Yes No

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings decline; THIS new show enters top 5: TRP Report Week 15