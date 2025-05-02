Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 15: Akshay Kumar-led film steady at low levels, expected to net Rs 1.85 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Kesari Chapter 2 has been running in theaters for three weeks. The courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead, alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, who play key roles in the movie. The holdover release has been facing tough competition with Raid 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 remains steady at low levels.

Kesari 2 has maintained its good hold amid the arrival of new releases like the Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 and the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer The Bhootnii. Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film has now entered its third weekend. The courtroom drama will continue to remain steady but at low levels.

As per early estimates, Kesari Chapter 2 will earn in the range of Rs 1.85 crore in net business on the 15th day at the box office. The performance of the film will be aided by the BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offer today. The legal drama fetched a total collection of Rs 73.35 crore in two weeks.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book called The Case That Shook The Empire. Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, it stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C. Sankaran Nair and R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill.

It chronicles the life of India's top barrister, Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against The Crown while uncovering the horrific truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Also produced by Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective, Kesari Chapter 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which was released in 2019.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

