Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders to release in original Hinglish and dubbed Hindi version? Here's what we know

With performances like in Jab We Met, Omkara, Chameli, and many more, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proven her acting prowess in the Hindi cinema. Kareena is more than just Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, so to say. Bebo is now gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. After the report of trailer release date, speculation is rife that Kareena Kapoor-starrer will be released in both original English and Hindi dubbed versions.

According to a new report by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders will have two versions for the release. The film is likely to be released in original English to "maintain authenticity" and dubbed in Hindi language for a section of the Indian audience.

"As the title suggests, the film is set in Buckingham, England. To maintain authenticity, in the original Hinglish version, the dialogues of local actors are in English. Even the ones of Indian origin are speaking Hindi with an accent," a source told the portal.

The source added that a certain audience might be uncomfortable with dialogues in English or Hindi with an accent. The makers have decided to release its dubbed Hindi version for those movie-goers. In the dubbed version, the English and accented Hindi dialogues have been likely translated well so that the audience can enjoy and understand the movie.

The makers released the teaser of The Buckingham Murders on August 21. Days after its release, the team of Hansal Mehta's directorial has reportedly planned to unveil the official trailer on September 3. As per a News 18 report, a trailer launch event for Kareena's film will be held on the same date.

Advertisement

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders will be released in theaters on September 13 this year. The upcoming film premiered internationally at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.

In the upcoming movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective. Her character is assigned the case of a 10-year-old child's murder in Buckinghamshire. The actress is co-producing the crime thriller with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders: Trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date