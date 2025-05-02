Did Choi Hyun Wook confirm Weak Hero Class 3? ‘Suho and Baku’ comment fuels speculation over Park Ji Hoon show

Choi Hyun Wook just added a whole new layer of excitement to the Weak Hero Class fandom—and fans are not staying calm. During a Netflix K-content guest visit show, the cast of Weak Hero Class was present for an interactive fan segment, but it was Choi Hyun Wook (aka Suho) who set the room on fire with a single, spontaneous statement.

Advertisement

While speaking to the audience, Choi Hyun Wook suddenly said, “Don’t you want to see Suho and Baku together?”—a comment that left everyone, including the cast, a little stunned. Director You Su-min immediately threw up an X sign with his arms, as if to say, “No spoilers!” But the damage—or magic—was done. In that moment, Choi Hyun Wook may have just planted the first seed of hope for a Weak Hero Class Season 3.

The cast’s reaction was priceless. Park Ji Hoon (Si Eun) looked visibly surprised, while Ryeo Un (Baku) was caught off guard. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans. One fan commented, “Not the director doing the X sign after Hyun Wook said that—we’re getting WHC3, aren’t we?” Another said, “The cast panicked after he mentioned Suho and Baku together. That HAS to mean something!”

Fans of both Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 have been deeply invested in the intense friendships and character dynamics. In Season 1, the bromance between Park Ji Hoon’s Si Eun and Choi Hyun Wook’s Suho became a cornerstone of the show’s emotional pull. In Season 2, Ryeo Un’s Baku stepped in as Si Eun’s new companion, introducing a different but equally compelling chemistry.

Advertisement

Season 2 ends on an open note—Suho awakens from a coma and is reunited with Si Eun, who introduces him to his new group of friends. When Suho asks who they are, Si Eun simply says, “They’re my chingu (friends).” The two exchange a meaningful smile, leaving fans speculating: Is this the bridge to a third season?

What makes the potential Suho-Baku interaction even more intriguing is how similar the two characters are—both are powerful, driven, and emotionally complex. They're almost mirror images of each other, if not quite split versions. Seeing them share the screen could bring explosive energy and possibly conflict or even camaraderie to a new season.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Choi Hyun Wook also revealed that he rewatched Weak Hero Class 1 to reconnect with his character before filming his cameo in Season 2. Clearly, he's still emotionally invested in Suho, which only makes fans wonder: why bring him back at all if not to expand his story?

Advertisement

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding Weak Hero Class Season 3. But if Suho, Si Eun, and Baku do appear in the same frame next season, it might just be the most powerful trio we’ve seen yet.

And if you haven’t watched the series yet, both Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You might want to catch up, because something big could be on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 2: Park Ji Hoon says 'loneliness' in childhood helped him portray Yeon Si Eun better