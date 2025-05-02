Is Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook's friendship bromance or romance? Weak Hero Class director reveals truth

The chemistry between Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook in Weak Hero Class 1 is truly undeniable. From their intense stares to their ride-or-die friendship and the comfort they find in each other’s presence, fans have been left completely captivated.

The characters Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon) and Suho (played by Choi Hyun Wook) have had audiences emotionally invested since Season 1. The ease and comfort Si Eun displays when Suho is around speak volumes. Many interpret their connection as bromance, while others feel it goes even deeper, something more than just friendship. Still, they are not in a romantic relationship, or are they?

To clear up any confusion, director Yoo Soo Min shared his thoughts on the nature of their bond. According to him, both Si Eun and Suho were, in fact, in love. “I think they were in love,” he revealed. “I told the two actors that this was close to being a melodrama. I’m revealing this now, but I intended for that feeling,' Yoo Soo Min added.

Following his statement, Park Ji Hoon’s surprised reaction quickly went viral, as he couldn’t hide his shock. Choi Hyun Wook even began to mention love again but cut himself off, feeling he might be revealing too much.

Even in the original manga, which shares the same title and inspired the series, the focus is on Si Eun and Suho’s powerful friendship and mutual support. The story leaves it ambiguous whether their relationship is romantic or just an emotional connection.

For those unfamiliar with the series plot, Weak Hero Class 1 follows Si Eun, a brilliant student with serious anger issues who is physically weak. Fortunately, he finds a loyal friend in Suho, a calm, mature, and protective classmate who knows how to stand his ground. Suho takes Si Eun under his wing, and that's how their heartfelt friendship begins.

In Weak Class Her 2, Suho is in a coma for much of the storyline but eventually recovers. Despite his absence, his presence is deeply felt. Si Eun often invokes Suho’s name in fights, as if he’s made a silent promise to him. Whether or not their bond was love, their connection carried undeniable emotional weight.

The relationship between Si Eun and Suho remains unforgettable, and the on-screen chemistry between Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook captured that perfectly, delivering a portrayal that fans won’t soon forget.

