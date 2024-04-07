WATCH: Ranveer Singh parties with Sachin Tendulkar; cheers for God of Cricket with crowd

Apart from being an avid cinema lover and a class actor, Ranveer Singh is also fond of cricket. Hence, he is often spotted watching live matches wherever he gets off his busy shoot schedule. He is also a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar and shares a very respectful relationship with him. In a video circulating online, the actor can be seen partying with the master blaster in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh parties with Sachin Tendulkar in video

Sachin Tendulkar is a living legend who has inspired many budding cricketers and is also looked up by millions of his admirers. One among them is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Whenever Singh meets with him, he is star-struck. A while ago, both the stars in their respective fields were seen partying in Mumbai together.

In the clip, the Cirkus actor is spotted flaunting his toned upper body in a leopard-print silk shirt paired with black pants. Meanwhile, the God of Cricket can be seen greeting birthday boy Ravi Bhagchandka and showering the others with his blessings. At the party, all of them also gave a warm welcome to the former Indian cricket team captain and cheered for him.

Take a look:

In the 2021 film 83, Ranveer Singh played the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie showed how the Indian team won the 1983 World Cup. During an old interview with CNN News 18, Singh shared that when he told Tendulkar that he would replicate Kapil Dev’s bowling action in the movie, the cricketer was in shock and doubtful.

Recalling the story, the Gully Boy said he went to England at Lord’s to watch India play. There, he got a chance to converse with Sachin. This was when he told him about the film and that he would be playing Kapil Dev in it. “I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like, ‘Oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself?’ He also thinks it’s going to be tough,” Ranveer quipped.

After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Singh will be seen in Singham Again.

