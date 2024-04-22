Bollywood Newswrap, April 22: Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's new Singham Again look; Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma drops wedding PICS with Vaibhav Vishant
From Ranveer Singh reacting to wifey Deepika Padukone's new Singham Again, look to Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant sharing wedding pictures; here's April 22's top news!
On the twenty-second day of April 2024, a lot happened in the glitzy world of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh shared his reaction to his wife, Deepika Padukone's new Singham Again look. On the other hand, Arushi Sharma and her husband Vaibhav Vishant treated their fans with dreamy wedding pictures.
Apart from these, many more news made it to the Top Section. Let's revisit today's most buzzed Bollywood news.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 22, 2024
1. Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone's new Singham Again look
Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer Singh dropped a new glimpse of his wife, Deepika Padukone, from the film Singham Again. Reacting to it, the loving husband called her wife “Sherni” and attached a lioness emoji alongside. Furthermore, he added Singham's title track in the background.
2. Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma drops wedding pics with Vaibhav Vishant
Love Aaj Kal fae Arushi Sharma and her husband Vaibhav Vishant made a collaborative post and dropped dreamy wedding pictures. They captioned it, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings."
Have a look:
3. Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receive Padma Bhushan
President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred veteran actor and singer Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in the field of arts. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil services.
4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's one of wedding events reportedly to take place in London
After a grand pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their July wedding. According to India Today, the Ambanis will hold one of their festivities at their London’s Stoke Park estate. The reports also suggest that the preparations are underway in full swing, with Nita Ambani overseeing all the details diligently.
5. Chunky Panday says THIS about Ananya Panday's rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur
During an interview with Lehren Retro, Chunky Panday broke his silence on his daughter Ananya Panday's rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. He shared, "I think it's fine. She's 25, earning more money than me right now, and free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter not to have a boyfriend?"
