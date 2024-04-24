After Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh file FIR against their Deepfake videos, DCP Nalawade makes THIS appeal

The cases of Deepfake videos have been increasing in Bollywood. In recent times, two actors have fallen prey to this trend as their Deepfake videos promoting a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections have gone viral. Aamir Khan’s video promoting a political party was the first of its kind followed by Ranveer Singh’s video.

Both the actors filed an FIR against the Deepfake videos with the Mumbai Crime Branch. In fact, today the latest reports suggested that the Bajirao Mastani actor's father filed an FIR against an X user for the same. And now DCP Datta Nalawade has made a statement regarding the same.

DCP Datta Nalawade talks about Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake videos

Taking to their official Instagram handle, ANI shared a video of DCP Datta Nalawade addressing the deepfake videos of Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. He said, "2-3 cases have been reported to us and cases have also been registered and an investigation is also going on.”

He further added, "Deepfake videos are generally created with the help of computer algorithms by using multiple images of the same person. I would appeal to people to be alert and report such videos and not forward them...So far 5 such complaints have come and investigation is being done in all these cases."

Check out the video:

About Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake video

Ranveer Singh had recently visited Varanasi along with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra for a fashion show. A video of him giving an interview and supporting a political party was going viral. Although the video seems genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor.

After this video went viral, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed filing a police complaint and the FIR had been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell. Issuing an official statement, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated Deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.” And today, the latest development is that the actor’s father has registered an FIR against an X user for allegedly uploading the actor’s Deepfake video. This FIR was registered after the actor’s father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, filed a complaint against X user @sujataindia.

Aamir Khan’s Deepfake video

Talking about Aamir Khan’s Deepfake video, in the 31-second-long video, the actor can be heard saying that every citizen in India is a 'lakhpati'. The end frame of the video features an image of the Congress party symbol, with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’ The same is heard in the background audio.

Later there were reports that the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified individual after this video went viral. It was reported that the case had been registered at Khar Police Station by the actor’s office. This case invokes charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Information Technology Act.

As per the official statement received from the spokesperson of Aamir Khan, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, “He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.” “We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.”

