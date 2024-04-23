Ananya Panday looks mesmerizing as she turns ‘worthy-muse’ for Karan Johar’s ‘attempt at photography’; PIC

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar share the warmest bond in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the industry with Dharma-backed Student Of The Year 2. Ever since, on various occasions, Ananya has expressed her great admiration and respect towards the veteran filmmaker.

In addition to this, their social media banter also grabs attention always. Now, yet again, KJo dropped a stunning photograph of the Call Me Bae actress as she turned muse for him.

Karan Johar turns photographer for Ananya Panday

Today, on April 23, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared a photograph of Ananya Panday. In the photo, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a long beige bodycon dress as she stood beside a corner decorated with balloons and a teddy bear. A table and chair were also seen placed behind the actress.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress left her curled tresses open and flashed a sweet smile while posing for the photo clicked by KJo. Sharing the photo, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote, “My attempt at photography! @ananyapanday as a worthy muse!”

Take a look:

After Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar collaborated on films like Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where the actress made a cameo in the song Heartthrob.

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar's work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Her portrayal in the film was well-received. The modern-day film was a fresh take on platonic friendship.

Furthermore, she will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web show, Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the series will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur among others.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair after a significant hiatus with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film was both, a critical and commercial success at the box office.

