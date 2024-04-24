Ranveer Singh’s father files FIR against X user days after his Deepfake video goes viral; details inside

Ranveer Singh recently made it to the headlines after his Deepfake video promoting a political party went viral on social media. After his Varanasi visit for designer Manish Malhotra’s show along with Kriti Sanon, a video of him giving an interview and talking about a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections started doing the rounds.

We already reported that the Bajirao Mastani actor has filed an FIR against the AI-generated video, and the complaint has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell. And now the latest reports suggest that the Cyber Crime cell has registered an FIR against an X user, @sujataindia.

Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against an X user

As per reports in News 18, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an X user for allegedly uploading Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake video. This FIR was registered after the actor’s father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, filed a complaint against X user @sujataindia.

Talking about the video, Ranveer can be heard appealing to people to vote for Congress.

Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson issues official statement

A few days ago, after Ranveer Singh’s fake video went viral, the actor’s team issued an official statement after filing a police complaint. It read, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated fake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor had recently visited Varanasi along with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra for a fashion show. A video of him giving an interview and supporting a political party was going viral. Although the video seems genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer has an exciting line-up of projects. He is gearing up for the release of Singham Again where the cast also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer also has Don 3 in the pipeline, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Ranveer Singh’s personal front

Ranveer is all set to embrace parenthood as his wife, actress Deepika Padukone is pregnant with their first child. As per their official announcement, the baby is due in September this year.

