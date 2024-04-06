WATCH: Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh steals spotlight with his electrifying 'Apna Time Aayega' performance at party

Be it a party or a movie, actor Ranveer Singh has always entertained the audience and onlookers with his power-packed energy and electrifying performances. Recently, dad-to-be Ranveer Singh attended one of his close friend's birthday parties, and there are several videos and pictures going viral on social media. In the videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen singing and dancing to the song Apna Time Aayega. Check it out below!

Ranveer Singh sings Apna Time Aayega at a party

Ranveer Singh recently attended one of his close friend's birthday party, and several pictures and videos from the party are now making rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen performing the song Apna Time Aayega from his movie Gully Boy for the birthday boy. Ranveer is dressed in black attire and is standing at the table singing the song, while other people are also singing and recording it.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's power-packed performance here:

Inside pictures from party

Several inside pictures from the birthday bash are also circulating on the internet. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor can be seen posing for selfies with his close friends from the party.

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently snapped sporting an all-black dapper look, sparking speculation about his appearance in the upcoming movie Don 3. Ranveer has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and will lead the next installment of the Don franchise alongside Kiara Advani.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Ranveer Singh's calendar is booked solid for the next two years. Right now, he's finishing filming his role in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. But that's just the first stop! Next up is Don 3, and Ranveer's taking it seriously.

He'll be doing special tests to get the right look and even going through workshops to really understand the character. Apparently, he feels a lot of pressure to do a good job, since he's following in the footsteps of acting legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

When Ranveer Singh landed the lead role in Don 3 last year, he couldn't contain his excitement and shared a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty."

Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani is currently in the pre-production stage.

