Bollywood Newswrap, April 24: Ranveer Singh's father files FIR regarding Deepfake video; Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma drops dreamy wedding visuals

A lot happened in the Bollywood industry on the twenty-fourth day of April 2024. News like Ranveer Singh's father filing an FIR against the X user regarding the Deepfake video, Arushi Sharma sharing her wedding video, and others made headlines.

In case you missed any, have a quick read of the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 24, 2024

1. Ranveer Singh's father files FIR against X user

As per reports in News 18, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against an X user on Tuesday for allegedly uploading Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake video. This FIR was registered after the actor’s father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, filed a complaint against X user @sujataindia.

2. Arushi Sharma drops dreamy wedding video

Taking to Instagram, newlyweds Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant shared their wedding video. The video gives a glimpse of their perfect mountain wedding and other ceremonies like Haldi and Sangeet, surrounded by their loved ones.

The duo captioned the post, "Our dream, Our story. Thanks to the brilliant @manvigandotra and her exceptional team @1plus1studio from Bangalore for doing this for us and immortalising & weaving together every aspect of our special day so beautifully. You guys are the best."

3. Makers of Baby John reveal new poster featuring Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Producer Murad Khetani took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster from the upcoming movie Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan on his birthday. The actor is seen in a shirtless look, flaunting his muscular physique and long hair. Under the rain, he holds a man by the neck and has a fierce expression on his face.

4. Aayush Sharma reacts to people comparing him with Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Aayush Sharma broke his silence on being compared with Salman Khan due to their similarly chiseled physiques, which are different from Tiger Shroff. He said that he enjoys it. And take this as a compliment. "I want to tell producers, if you cannot get them, I am here," Aayush quipped.

5. Riddhima Kapoor recalls how Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan performed at her Sangeet ceremony

During an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor recalled her Sangeet day with her husband Bharat Sahni. She said that Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, performed that day and credited her late father, Rishi Kapoor.

