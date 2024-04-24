Sidharth Malhotra reacts to wifey Kiara Advani’s latest post; demands 'photographer credit' for PIC
Kiara Advani’s latest post on Instagram grabbed her loving husband Sidharth Malhotra’s attention who has reacted to the picture in a rather relatable way. Check it out!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The two never cease to set couple goals with their mushy dedications on social media. From their public appearances to social media banters, fans remain in awe of their sweet gestures towards each other. A while back, Sidharth Malhotra’s candid comment on his wife’s latest post grabbed everyone’s attention.
Kiara Advani dropped a stunning photo on the internet
On Tuesday, April 23, Kiara Advani hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of her as she was sitting and chilling on a sofa while she enjoyed her coffee looking away from the camera. The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white colored outfit paired with gold accessories and a fancy pair of sunglasses.
While sharing the post on her Instagram, the actress didn’t write anything but let the sun and beverage emojis do the talking.
Take a look:
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to the post
The post shared by the actress also drew a humorous reaction from the actress' husband Sidharth Malhotra, as he demanded his ‘photographer credit’. He wrote, “Where is photographer credit (accompanied by a wink emoji)?” In addition to this, reacting to the post shared by the actress, Shahid Kapoor commented saying, “That sofa is very familiar.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Nice glasses”.
Take a look:
Fans speculate Kiara's post was from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower
It is worth mentioning that the post shared by the actress sparked speculations suggesting that the photograph is from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower. Several fans reacted to the post and expressed it on the internet. A fan wrote, “They attended??? Another fan remarked, “Too much to ask from them lol but can they post their pics from vd-natasha’s baby shower celebrations, they looked so cute.”
Take a look:
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front
On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Going further, she has the eagerly-awaited Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3 in the pipeline which will star Ranveer Singh in the titular role.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also starred Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.
In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported last year that Sid is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.
