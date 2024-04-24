Sidharth Malhotra reacts to wifey Kiara Advani’s latest post; demands 'photographer credit' for PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The two never cease to set couple goals with their mushy dedications on social media. From their public appearances to social media banters, fans remain in awe of their sweet gestures towards each other. A while back, Sidharth Malhotra’s candid comment on his wife’s latest post grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kiara Advani dropped a stunning photo on the internet

On Tuesday, April 23, Kiara Advani hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of her as she was sitting and chilling on a sofa while she enjoyed her coffee looking away from the camera. The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white colored outfit paired with gold accessories and a fancy pair of sunglasses.

While sharing the post on her Instagram, the actress didn’t write anything but let the sun and beverage emojis do the talking.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to the post

The post shared by the actress also drew a humorous reaction from the actress' husband Sidharth Malhotra, as he demanded his ‘photographer credit’. He wrote, “Where is photographer credit (accompanied by a wink emoji)?” In addition to this, reacting to the post shared by the actress, Shahid Kapoor commented saying, “That sofa is very familiar.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Nice glasses”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans speculate Kiara's post was from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower

It is worth mentioning that the post shared by the actress sparked speculations suggesting that the photograph is from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower. Several fans reacted to the post and expressed it on the internet. A fan wrote, “They attended??? Another fan remarked, “Too much to ask from them lol but can they post their pics from vd-natasha’s baby shower celebrations, they looked so cute.”

Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Going further, she has the eagerly-awaited Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3 in the pipeline which will star Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also starred Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported last year that Sid is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks mesmerizing as she turns ‘worthy-muse’ for Karan Johar’s ‘attempt at photography’; PIC