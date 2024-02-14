WATCH: Shahid Kapoor reveals his date for Valentine's Day this year and it’s not Mira Rajput; Find out

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and influential actors in Bollywood. Apart from that, he is also a family man and often speaks highly of his wife Mira Rajput. On Valentine's Day, as people are often with their loved ones, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor was away from his lady love. He took to his social media to hilariously reveal his date for the day.

Shahid Kapoor drops hilarious video on Valentine's Day

Today on Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story to profess his love for his wife Mira Rajput. In the video, the actor can be seen donning a hoodie as he records the video inside a vehicle. He says, "I love you Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight." The actor then shows an actual date which he then eats and makes a cute face.

On July 7, 2015, Kapoor married Mira Rajput and the couple share two kids: a daughter Misha, and a son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor talks about spirituality

In a recent interview with Quint Neon, Shahid mentioned the Radha Soami organization while talking about a pivotal moment in his life. He said, "It is my spiritual path. I always had a spiritual leaning. I was always very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what's the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn't have any answers, so I couldn't make sense of anything."

He added, "I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better and understand myself better."

Workwise, Kapoor was recently seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film met with mostly positive critical response. He will be next seen in a film called Deva with Pooja Hegde.

