If were to maintain a style file on the Bollywood wives, then there would be no better person than Mira Rajput to start with. She always goes out of her way to serve the best fashion inspiration that always inspires her fans and followers to consistently up their fashion game. So, if you aren’t following Mira Rajput’s display of pure fashion fabulousness, then you’re genuinely missing out.

In fact, Mira Rajput served another fresh summer look recently as she was papped, wearing a classy co-ord set. Shahid Kapoor’s wifey stole the spotlight with her unique choice. Well, let’s take a more detailed glance at the diva’s trend-worthy look.

Mira Rajput’s fabulous fashion statement:

Mira Rajput is a fashion queen who loves to create head-turning and mesmerizing fashion statements that inspire modern divas everywhere. The socialite served another summer fresh look in a gorgeous blue and white co-ord set that looked both comfy and casual.

This sassy set had a unique print all over it, which looked fresh and fabulous. It was created by Miri Pret. The outfit also featured a beautiful Pepe cap-sleeved blouse with a ruffled design and sophisticated high neckline. Meanwhile, the matching calf-length pants with a straight silhouette added to the overall comfy appeal of the fit. The classy fit makes one assume that it would be pricey. But it came with the unexpected price tag of Rs. 5,500

We loved Shahid Kapoor’s wifey Mira’s OOTD. Although the outfit hugged the diva’s curves and helped her flaunt her well-toned physique, its unique silhouette also gave her an unexpectedly comfortable silhouette to both, feel and look relaxed and just right.

Mira completed her blue and white OOTD with chic matching white pearl essence flats from the Cai Store. These trendy sandals came with a price tag of Rs. 2,999, and they matched the print of the ensemble. At the end of the day, this look made us believe that simplicity is superb and you can look amazing without burdening your wallet.

Mira Rajput’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also flawless:

We also loved Rajput’s glam yet natural makeup look to go with this ensemble. She added panache with a radiant base, some subtle eyeshadow, a touch of volumizing mascara, some pretty blush, and of course, a pretty and nourishing clear lip gloss that gave her lips a visible sheen.

But that’s not all, she even added minimalistic yet statement accessories like delicate pearl-drop earrings and matching rings. We loved these simple accessory picks as they elevated the diva’s whole look while maintaining the focus on the diva’s much-deserving and super-stylish look. She also added the high-end and matching blue and white Dior Medium Book Tote, worth approximately Rs. 2,83,548, to elevate the look.

Even the diva’s sleek and straight hairstyle with hair pinned back from both sides with a middle parting was just the appropriate choice.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s blue outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

