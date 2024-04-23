Is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound delayed? Here's what we know

2024 is supposed to be a big year for Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who is all set to make her debut with Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s next. Titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, this coming-of-age drama is a standalone sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s debut movie Ishq Vishk. However, the movie is currently being delayed.

Also starring Rohit Saraf, Naina Grewal and Jibraan Khan, Ishq Vishk Rebound’s scheduled date of release is June 28 this year however latest report suggests something else.

Will Ishq Vishk Rebound be postponed?

The latest report in India Today suggests that the film is finding it hard to grab distributors. Their source quoted, "When the makers announced Ishq Vishk Rebound during the pandemic, the excitement around it was huge. However, with the current state of the movie business with absolutely no certainty, the film is struggling to find takers. Despite being fully ready, the film is facing major delays as no major distributor is showing interest in the film for a theatrical release."

What did Ishq Vishk Rebound’s producer say about the rumored delay?

The movie is being bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films who in a byte to India Today addressed the delay by saying, "We have already announced the release date on 28th June, but our two song shoots were pending, which caused the delay." This puts the movie in a question that is scaring all exhibitors and distributors - what if it fails like the biggies in the current business dynamic?

Will Rohit Saraf step in Shahid Kapoor’s shoes for Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Not just Rohit but other cast and crew of this film have also clarified time and again that the movie is not a remake of the Shahid Kapoor starrer. In an old interview with News 18, Rohit had clarified, “I am not stepping into Shahid’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise that is common.”

For the unversed, Rohit Saraf shot to overnight fame by playing Rishi Singh Sekhawat in Netflix’s popular series Mismatched.

