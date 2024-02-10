Shahid Kapoor opens up on following spiritual path: ‘It helped me set context to everything’

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The Kabir Singh actor discussed embracing a "spiritual journey" during a phase of uncertainty in his life. Sharing insights into his affiliation with the Radha Soami faith, Shahid opened up about his connection with it in a recent interview.

Shahid Kapoor's take on spirituality

In the latest interview with Quint Neon, Shahid Kapoor was questioned about a pivotal moment in his life, and he promptly referred to the Radha Soami organization. He stated, "It is my spiritual path. I always had a spiritual leaning. I was always very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what's the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn't have any answers, so I couldn't make sense of anything."

Shahid added, "I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better and understand myself better. And I think, amongst other things, like being an actor and being a parent, and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God."

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, released on February 9 and stands out as one of the rare robo-coms in India. With a runtime of approximately 140 minutes, the film is characterized by its quirkiness, humor, and entertainment.

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), a tech developer and eligible bachelor, struggles to find the right life partner. During a project in the USA led by his aunt Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), the founder of E-Robotics, Aryan encounters Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a robot, and gradually falls in love. The unfolding narrative explores how Aryan copes with loving a robot while concealing her identity from his family.

Shahid Kapoor on shifting genres

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor emphasized the significance of transitioning across genres. He expressed the view that actresses often explore diverse genres as they engage in more films than actors. Shahid underscored the importance of reaching a stage in his career where he is presented with opportunities across a spectrum of genres.

