WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha enjoys romantic dinner date with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha might not have openly spoken about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, but their lovey-dovey pictures and love-filled comments on each other’s posts are enough proof that they are madly in love with each other. A while ago, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have become an IT couple who are silently enjoying their time together and are seldom spotted having a great time together. A while ago, the rumored couple graced the paparazzi with their presence after they were posted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai together. In the clip, the bubbly actress can be seen rushing towards her car holding a couple of multi-colored balloons. She was followed by Zaheer who also sat in the same car as Sonakshi and left the spot.

For the night out, the Dabangg actress wore a pair of blue denim with a white bandeau top. To beat the winter, she layered it up with an oversized long denim jacket. As for the Notebook actor, he came in casual attire, matching his blue denim and white t-shirt look with Sonakshi.

Sonakshi Sinha wishes her ‘personal psycho’ Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday

A couple of weeks ago, on boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday, the Dahaad actress shared a video that showcased the fun time they had together. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self-explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero.” He also responded by commenting multiple red hearts on it.

When Zaheer Iqbal made his love for Sonakshi Sinha Insta-official

On Sonakshi’s birthday last year, Zaheer expressed his love for the actress by penning the three magical words on an Instagram post. Sharing a couple of pictures with the actress, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways. You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “Roaring” and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you.”

