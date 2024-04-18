WAYBACK WEDNESDAY: When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt chilled with Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan Jain

The family of the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor is renowned for its size and the bond of love that has kept them united for generations. They frequently come together for lunches, parties, and to celebrate special occasions. It's a joy for fans and followers to witness them enjoying each other's company, chilling out, and having a great time.

One such memorable occasion brought together Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and more. Throwback pictures from this gathering is currently making rounds on social media, and it's simply too wonderful to miss out on.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Karisma Kapoor hung out together

In the throwback pictures going viral on social media, there's a gathering to celebrate Armaan Jain's birthday. The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra, and Reema Kapoor, is present. For those curious about Kiara Advani's presence, it turns out that Armaan's wife, Anissa, is her cousin.

Karisma shared several photos from the bash, including one where Alia is seated next to Ranbir, posing for a picture with the family. It also captured Kiara Advani sharing a moment with the birthday boy, Armaan. In yet another photo, the girls strike a pose together, capturing a fun and memorable moment from the celebration.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s special post for 2nd wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram yesterday to share a stunning monochrome photograph with Ranbir Kapoor, which was taken during their wedding festivities in 2022. There was also an animated image depicting them in their older versions as they danced together on a balcony.

Alongside the post, Alia penned a sweet caption, saying, “happy 2. here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today.”

Check it out here:

In the comments section, the couple received heartfelt wishes from their friends and family. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, wrote, “Bless you both always and always,” while her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stated, “Happy anniversary favorite beings.” Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana expressed their love with red heart emojis.

