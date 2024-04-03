THROWBACK: When young Alia Bhatt along with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had a fan moment with Iqbal Khan

Alia Bhatt is adored by fans for her cute looks and impressive acting skills. The actress has millions of admirers worldwide, but did you know she was also a fan of someone when she was younger? Yes, it's none other than television heartthrob Iqbal Khan, who made girls swoon over his good looks and killer smile in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, a show that aired between 2005-2006. Let's take a trip back in time when Alia, along with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, met Iqbal on the sets and clicked pictures with him.

Fangirls Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor met Iqbal Khan

In 2019, Iqbal Khan stumbled upon an unexpected photo from years ago featuring him striking a pose with a group of young girls, including Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. They had visited the actor on the sets of his hit show Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai.

“I remember Shashi Ranjan told me that a bunch of girls really liked my show and wanted to meet me. They visited me on the set and we chatted for a bit. I didn’t know who was who back then. A fan club sent this photo to me recently, and I was shocked to see Alia in the picture,” shared Iqbal.

In the picture, both girls can be seen looking very happy and radiant as they got to meet their beloved star. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the last Bollywood movie in which Alia was seen on the big screen. Her next venture is an action-packed thriller, titled Jigra, in which she will star alongside The Archies actor Vedang Raina. It also marks her second film as a producer as she is backing the movie under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The Vasan Bala directorial is slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

Apart from Jigra, she is set to enter the YRF spy universe in which she will be headlining a solo film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh will also be joining Alia on this thrilling journey. Furthermore, Pinkvilla recently reported about Bobby Deol’s involvement in the project as an antagonist.

Additionally, the actress will be reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the epic Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

