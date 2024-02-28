What to watch this weekend: Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies to Anupam Kher-Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz 2; vote NOW

A bunch of movies are awaiting their releases this weekend. From Kiran Rao'd directorial under Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies to Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz2, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming films and series for you to binge-watch this weekend.

As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or series you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. You can scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Laapataa Ladies

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Release Date: March 1

March 1 Stars: Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, Sparsh Srivastav

Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, Sparsh Srivastav Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Producer: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Syed Zaid Ali, Zohaib Ali, Antara Banerjee, Tanaji Dasgupta, Jyoti Deshpande, Jaspal Dogra, Naved Farooqui, B. Shrinivas Rao

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Syed Zaid Ali, Zohaib Ali, Antara Banerjee, Tanaji Dasgupta, Jyoti Deshpande, Jaspal Dogra, Naved Farooqui, B. Shrinivas Rao Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Kiran Rao's directorial under the Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies is set in 2001, in rural India. Chaos ensues as two young brides lose their way during a train journey, creating merriment.

2. Kaagaz2

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 1

March 1 Stars: Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Director: V.K. Prakash

V.K. Prakash Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

In this sequel, Satish Kaushik's character embarks on a quest for justice following the tragic death of his daughter. He bravely takes on the challenge of advocating against political rallies, road blockades, and protests.

3. Operation Valentine

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 1

March 1 Stars: Manushi Chhillar, Varun Tej Konidela

Manushi Chhillar, Varun Tej Konidela Director: Shakti Pratap Singh

Shakti Pratap Singh Genre: Drama, Action, Thriller

Drama, Action, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Operation Valentine, a gripping patriotic film, highlights the courageous Air Force heroes facing India's biggest aerial attack, offering thrilling entertainment.

4. Sunflower Season 2

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 1

March 1 Stars: Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey

Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey Director: Shakti Pratap Singh

Shakti Pratap Singh Genre: Drama, Action, Thriller

Drama, Action, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: ZEE5

Navin Gujral directed Sunflower Season 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 1. The series offers a blend of humor with mystery.

