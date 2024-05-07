Laapataa Ladies: Did you know Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's film was initially titled 2 Brides? Here’s the proof

The comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao emerged as one of the highly acclaimed films of the year. It earned immense appreciation during its theatrical release, and love for it increased in leaps and bounds after its debut on the OTT. Several Bollywood celebrities have also offered their effusive praise on the film.

While the innocence in performances and plot line have been hailed by the masses, we’ve caught our hands on an interesting trivia relating to the film. You might be surprised to know, but Laapataa Ladies was initially titled, 2 Brides.

Laapataa Ladies was originally titled 2 Brides

A post shared by the Laapataa Ladies actress Pratibha Ranta caught our attention. The post was shared by her last month on April 29 as she expressed her gratitude to the director Kiran Rao. The actress had shared a carousel of four images.

The first picture featured her in a red saree as she clicked a selfie in her makeup room, followed by a photo of the actress from the monitor as she held the clapboard in her hand. The title of the film on the board reads, "2 Brides," making it clear that the film title was changed during the film release, as opposed to what it was called at the shoot.

Take a look:

The next couple of pictures also featured the actress’ stills from the film as she dressed her best in the character. While sharing the post, the Heeramandi actress had expressed in the caption, “Laapataa Ladies A film that helped me find myself. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity. I have no words to express how I feel about this but I know that the imprint this movie left in my heart will stay with me for life. The movie, the experience, the people and the memories will all be close to my heart @raodyness thankyou”

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies released earlier this year on March 1 is set in rural India in 2001. It narrated the story of two young brides who get separated from their husbands during a train journey. Ravi Kishan’s character, a police officer, takes on the responsibility of investigating the case, and the plot unfolds with twists and turns.

The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 where it received a standing ovation.

