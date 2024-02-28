Sara Ali Khan wraps a schedule of Metro In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur; shares fun PICS

Sara Ali Khan is poised for an exhilarating year ahead with a plethora of releases on the horizon. Recently, the actress was deeply immersed in the filming of her upcoming movie Metro In Dino, where she shares the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. Following the completion of a shooting schedule, Sara took to social media to share some delightful snapshots, capturing moments of pure enjoyment amidst the embrace of nature.

Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful pictures post schedule wrap of Metro In Dino

Today, on February 28th, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, treating her followers to a beautiful series of photos. The first snapshot captured Sara basking in the golden glow of sunlight, clad in a snug white winter jacket, while she curiously examined something on the branches of a tree. Another enchanting image showcased her striking a pose against the backdrop of a crackling bonfire.

In the third photo, Sara was joined by a companion as they soaked in the breathtaking vista of the sun-kissed hillsides. Displaying her innate sense of style, Sara effortlessly charmed in more captivating shots. And not to be missed was a stunning photograph of her silhouetted against the backdrop of a fort under the nighttime sky.

In her playful caption were words that resonated with the beauty of nature: “Oh Pine Will you be mine? In nature you’re closest to the divine Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine.”

Advertisement

Have a look!

She also engaged with the locals and recounted her encounter with a charming lady on her Instagram Stories. Sara shared, “The most loving, warm and generous lady. Champa Aunty. Oblivious to the film industry, or city life- to her far away means Chandigarh and we were in Kasauli. The best hand picked oranges and most heartwarming chai. The sweet transition from recognizing a heroine to appreciating a human.”

In another story, she posted a collage of pictures. One photo showed her sound asleep, accompanied by the caption, “Captured and woken up pre dawn by Basu Da.” Additionally, she struck a pose alongside Metro In Dino director Anurag Basu, commemorating, “& just like that it’s a schedule wrap.”

The anthology film Metro In Dino boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Mark your calendars, as this Anurag Basu directorial is scheduled to release on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newest workout 'beauties' Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday sweat it out together in gym