When 17-year-old Mumtaz rejected Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal; ‘I couldn’t work after marriage’

Legendary actress Mumtaz is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema. She stepped into the acting industry at the early age of 11. A passionate and driven artist, she always wanted to make it big in the industry and rejected everything that came in her way of becoming one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. In a recent interview, she revealed why she rejected the marriage proposal of veteran star Shammi Kapoor even though she was in love with him.

Mumtaz reveals the reason behind rejecting Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal

The superstar of Bollywood, Mumtaz was in conversation with Zoom wherein she spoke about her love affair with acclaimed actor Shammi Kapoor. She divulged that her heart skipped a beat when she saw the Junglee actor film a song on the sets. Years later, their love bloomed and her dream of getting married to Kapoor almost became a reality when he proposed marriage to her.

Talking about it, the actress, who worked with Shammi Kapoor in Brahmachari, said that during the shooting of the song Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, they fell in love and dated each other for a couple of years. At that time, his wife Geeta Bali had passed away. Soon after, he confessed his love for her and asked her to marry him. “I loved him deeply but he told me that I couldn’t work after marriage as women marrying into the Kapoor clan didn’t work,” revealed Mumtaz.

Advertisement

Reportedly, at that time she was just 17 while Kapoor was nearly double her age. Further opening up about her decision to reject the Bollywood sensation, she said, “I told him I couldn’t marry him because I wanted to work and fulfill my dreams. I didn’t want to be a homemaker, taking care of his children and managing the household,” revealed Mumtaz.

This didn’t go well with the Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya actor who got furious. Sharing how he reacted, the Ram Aur Shyam actress divulged, “He was angry and told me, ‘If you would have truly loved me, you would’ve accepted my proposal and left working in films. You only pretend to love me because you wanted to score big films opposite me.’ This left me completely heartbroken.”

She eventually got married to Mayur Madhvani and has two daughters Natasha (wife of Fardeen Khan) and Tanya.

ALSO READ: Mumtaz reveals she got label of 'B-grade actor' for THIS reason; calls Dilip Kumar 'down to earth'